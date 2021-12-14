Athletics officials’ Level One course postponed

Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

THE Technical Officials Education and Certification System Level One athletics course that had been set for this week has been moved to next year due to Covid-19.

The course was scheduled to run from yesterday to Friday in Harare.

Prince Edward was set to host the course in conjunction with Harare Athletic Board (HAB) and the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe.

HAB secretary-general Sledge Chinyoka said they postponed the course to April next year.

“Due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe, we are postponing the Technical Officials Education and Certification System Level One course to April 2022,” said Chinyoka.

“Most of the applicants are from out of Harare, hence they had requested for accommodation at the hostel. Consequently, we could not accommodate them due to the current variant.

“The objective of the course is to educate and help technical officials to interpret, as well as apply World Athletics technical rules in both track and field events with respect to the ever changing rules.”

The course was targeting technical officials holding national and provincial officiating certificates and 20 participants had registered to take part.