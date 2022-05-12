Athletes leave for Botswana Championships

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe will this weekend send a strong team of 52 athletes for the Botswana National Championships.

The meet will be held in Francistown from tomorrow up to Sunday.

NAAZ president, Tendai Tagara, said they value the competition they always get from the neighbouring country.

The proximity to Francistown also affords the local athletes to travel cheaply.

“The competition has come at the right time as we finalise teams for major championships. We want to thank once again, parents who have assisted in sending their kids, and the clubs that have helped.

“We value the Botswana Championships because of its competitiveness, that is why most of our athletes are going to Botswana. We are happy with the invitation by Botswana for our athletes to participate there,” said Tagara.