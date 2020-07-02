Aston Villa’s transfer guru faces the axe

LONDON. — The man who was at the heart of Aston Villa’s £150 million summer signing spree, which brought in Marvelous Nakamba and a host of others, is now under increasing pressure amid serious misgivings about the club’s recruitment record.

The club’s owners are contemplating a change in leadership as they plan for the future, particularly if they are relegated back into the Championship, amid growing tensions behind the scenes at Villa Park.

Manager Dean Smith’s future is also in doubt, although it is understood the club will not decide the 49-year-old’s future until the end of the season.

However, Sportsmail understands sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch, also known as Suso, is fighting to keep his job heading into the final weeks of the season, with sources claiming it is “inevitable’’ the Spaniard will be forced to leave.

There are major concerns from within Villa Park about some of the signings Suso, who joined the club in October 2018, has helped engineer since the club returned to the Premier League at the end of last season.

Villa spent close to £150 million on new signings last summer, with Suso focusing significantly on the foreign market.

It is understood Trezeguet, Wesley, Mbwana Samatta, Bjorn Engels, Frederic Guilbert and Marvellous Nakamba — who cost a combined total of close to £60 million in transfer fees — were deals orchestrated by Suso.

The intention was to sign the relatively cheaper players from abroad with a view to eventually selling them on for a profit.

But the unsuccessful nature of a host of those signings means those plans are in turmoil.

There is a feeling that Suso’s decision to focus on foreign buys, rather than tapping into the UK market for players who have grasp on the demands of English football, have cost the club on the pitch.

Tyrone Mings, who was already at the club following a loan spell at the end of last season, and Ezri Konsa have arguably been two of Villa’s most value-for-money signings.

It is understood both were on Smith’s recommendation.

Smith was also keen on Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips and Brentford pair Said Benrahma and Neal Maupay, who joined Brighton, but the club looked elsewhere, much to the Villa boss’ frustration.

Indeed, if Suso does leave Villa the club are expected to target a homegrown sporting director to replace him.

With the prospect of an instant return to the Championship growing by the week following an awful run of just one win in 11 Premier League games, Villa are facing the prospect of being overloaded with players who have no experience of playing in England’s second tier.

It was Suso who scouted players such as Trezeguet and Nakamba while Engels also arrived from Belgium as Villa looked to sign foreign players on the cheap.

Following a growing injury list in the new year, Villa signed Samatta from Racing Club Genk for £8.5m in January with Suso also behind deals to bring in Pepe Reina and Borja Baston.

Danny Drinkwater also arrived on-loan.

Suso’s future, according to reports, remains uncertain regardless if Villa escape dropping down to the Championship

Already, Villa the other man who was working on Villa transfers, Juanfran, stepped down last month after just 18 months in the job. The 43-year-old scouted players in Spain and Portugal after being approached by Suso in January 2019

Juanfran will now take up the managerial role at Spanish second division side Lugo. I am very grateful to Suso for giving me the opportunity to work with them because it means that it supports my professional and personal career because we have known each other for many years, and I am very grateful.

“He did not need to finish the sentence, it is a privilege and a privilege to work for a club like Aston Villa. Everyone identifies it as a big club in England and it’s a dream come true.” — Mailonline/Birmingham Live.