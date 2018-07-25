Aspiring MP commissions bridge construction

Itai Mazire Mash East

Murehwa North Zanu-PF National Assembly candidate Cde Daniel Garwe yesterday commissioned the construction of a bridge in the constituency which will cost at least $200 000 once completed by year end.

Addressing hundreds of party supporters at the official commissioning of the bridge, Cde Garwe said the construction was in line with Government’s initiative on roads and bridge rehabilitation.

“We are gathered here today to see the commencement of the construction of Muhume River Bridge in Ward 1, Murehwa North.

“Our people have been over the past decades relying on a makeshift bridge, but today we stand proud as we together start the construction of this link bridge.

“During the rainy season, we will now be able to travel safely and as we are trading partners with other constituencies, Muhume River Bridge is now our saviour.

“The bridge will immediately link Murehwa North with Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe. It is an inter-constituency road network that facilitate trade between the two constituencies,” said Cde Garwe.

Over the past five months, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has prioritised the maintenance and rehabilitation of bridges throughout the country.

Government has since January to May 2018, disbursed funds to the four road authorities which are District Development Fund, Department of Roads, Urban councils and rural district councils.

The rehabilitation exercise flies in the face the previous rainy season that saw at least five major bridges being swept away while roads were damaged extensively.

Government, through treasury immediately released a purse to rehabilitate the major highway bridges.

For the period June to July 2018, $20 million has been allocated by the new dispensation towards this initiative.

Cde Garwe said the construction of Muhume River Bridge commences this week and was expected to be completed at the onset of the rainy season.

“We are working with other relevant Government stakeholders to see the completion of Muhume River Bridge.

“We will move in all the wards around Murehwa North and see that Government’s rehabilitation exercise is implemented.

“On road rehabilitation, we will soon be moving to Ward 2 and 3,” said Cde Garwe.