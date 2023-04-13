Aspiring MP, accomplice on fraud charge await bail

Moses Ruwona (right) and MacMillan Chiweshe arrive at Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of US$600 000 fraud

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

The bail hearing application for the aspiring member of Parliament for Makoni West Moses Ruwona and his accomplice Macmillan Chiweshe, who are allegedly involved in a US$500 000 fraud case, was yesterday postponed to today.

The pair allegedly issued a fake receipts of payments to a local telecommunications firm and a financial services company.

The State led by Mr Pardon Dziva asked for postponement to allow the investigation officer to testify.

Ruwona appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with fraud.

Prosecuting, Mr Pardon Dziva alleged that sometime in December last year, the complainant Aubrey Chademana was awarded a contract by Liquid Telecommunications Holdings (Pvt) Limited in Zimbabwe to supply outdoor WiFi routers.

Chademana was supposed to import WiFi routers from Liquid Telecommunication Holdings in Mauritius.

Mr Dziva further alleged that on December 8, Chademana engaged Ruwona who undertook to settle the payment using his offshore foreign currency account.

On the same day, Chiweshe received US$630 400 from the Chademana and forwarded it to Ruwona to settle the bill.

Ruwona reportedly provided a fake proof of payment document claiming to have transferred the money from his account in Zambia to Liquid Telecommunications Mauritius’ Standard Bank.

On January 20, 2023, Ruwona and Chiweshe again sent the complainant another fake proof of payment.

They did the same on February 3.

On February 15, they sent a proof of payment of US$426 420 and on February 17, they sent a proof of payment of US$203 910.

On March 7, they successfully transferred US$280 332 and US$132 151.24 to Liquid Telecommunications Mauritius, but failed to account for the remaining US$218 249.

Using the same modus operandi, they allegedly defrauded Assess Finance of US$256 000 in a deal to import some fabric material.

The complainant reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the two accused persons.