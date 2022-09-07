Aspiring candidates warned against unsanctioned campaigns

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Zanu PF has warned aspiring candidates eyeing the party nomination in next year’s national harmonised elections for Parliament local councils against being involved in unsanctioned campaigns which are becoming divisive and to wait for the party to give the go-ahead and set the terms of electioneering.

Addressing district leaders from Kadoma and Chegutu during an inter district meeting at Kadoma Cotton Training Institute yesterday, Zanu PF Mashonaland West chairman, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka denounced electioneering.

“We have some members who are causing chaos in the wards and constituencies where they are involved in unsanctioned campaigning activities to drum up support for their ambitious gains. The party’s national leadership has not given the green light for aspiring candidates to start campaigns,” she said.

The campaigns, Cde Mliswa-Chikoka said, had seen unnecessary squabbles and in-house fighting.

“Some of the aspiring candidates are derailing projects that sitting councillors, Members of Parliament, and Senators are undertaking .

“We can’t have a situation where aspiring candidates make the terms of sitting representatives elected constitutionally a living hell.

“Let’s have them complete their terms of office without facing any challenges from within the party itself,” added Cde Mliswa-Chikoka to wild cheers from the delegates.

While party members are democratically allowed to contest and or vote for their preferred candidates, the national leadership usually gives a green light through the commissariat department.

There were growing concerns raised across the province with sitting party representatives of local authorities and constituencies raising claims of decampaigning by aspiring members.

The leadership was challenged to be on guard against opposition parties which Cde Mliswa-Chikoka said were using some non-governmental organisations and even churches as campaigning machinery.

Zanu PF is targetting 5 million votes in the next year’s election and is encouraging voter registration rather than rallies and gatherings.

Cde Mliswa-Chikoka called for cascading of First Lady, Dr Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa’s empowerment projects to grassroots levels before encouraging the leaders to help the communities by availing starter packs for the programs.

It was also revealed during the meeting that some party leaders were prowling around dragging the party’s name and that of President Mnangagwa into disrepute by conducting corrupt activities.

Kadoma and Chegutu districts coordinating committee chairmen, Cde Langton Mabanga and Cde Brian Chinyama, pledged to deliver voters for resounding victories for President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF.