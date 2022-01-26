Aspiring candidates disappointed after last minute High Court challenge

Zanu PF's Vongaishe Mpereri having his papers scrutinised by Zec officials at the nomination court only to be told the High Court had stopped the by- election in Mbizo.

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Aspiring candidates for Mbizo Constituency have expressed disappointment following a last minute High Court order to stop the by-election.

Mr Settlement Chikwinya of MDC Alliance who was recalled by the MDC-T, together with his colleagues, successfully applied to stop the by- election in Mbizo.

However, some aspiring candidates including Zanu PF’s Cde Vongaishe Mpereri could be seen milling around the Gweru nomination court today, hoping the High Court order will be challenged.

“We are still hopefull. I am at the nomination court because you never know maybe there could be another development so its safe to be on the ground,” said Cde Mpereri.

Another aspiring candidate Ms Irene Vhezha of the Zimbawe People’s Action Party (ZPAP) said she was confident the by-election would proceed.