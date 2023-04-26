ASB Hospitality Zim appoints Siebs director

Herald Reporter

ASB Hospitality Zimbabwe has appointed Heddo Siebs as director representing the interest of its Dubai-based shareholder.

He took over responsibility from Laurie Ward who is no longer with the group.

Mr Siebs is a former Cluster General Manager of Hyatt Regency Addis Ababa as well as Hyatt Regency in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

ASB Hospitality (Zimbabwe) is the one that runs and own Meikles Group.

In a statement, the renowned transnational hospitality company confirmed the appointment of Mr Siebs as a director in charge of its Dubai based division.

“Mr Siebs is also a group chief executive of the hospitality division of Albwardy Development, the Dubai-based company that holds 100 percent shareholding in ASB Hospitality (Zimbabwe), the company that owns and runs Meikles Hotel.”

He is currently in Dubai where he superintends the group’s operations.

“In liaison with the project team and local executive management, Mr Siebs has overall responsibility for co-ordination of the multi-million-dollar refurbishment of Meikles Hotel that is now well under way.”

ASB Hospitality acquired Meikles Hotel in 2020 and is carrying out a phased refurbishment to bring it up to the highest of international standards with a wholly new design style, as well as a range of new amenities and facilities.

“Albwardy Investment made a successful foray into the hospitality industry more than 20 years ago, and today holds a significant portfolio of 16 properties over four continents.”

“The portfolio includes a mix of acquired, refurbished, and new build properties, with its success attributed to strategic branding with some of the most distinguished and renowned international hotel chains and operators,”read the statement.

The multinational hospitality company was expanding its business with more 1 000 rooms under construction added to 1300 apartments at full scale operation.

“The portfolio currently comprises 1 300 rooms, with an additional 1 100 rooms under development at present. This has created employment opportunities for over 2,500 staff, with an additional 1800 jobs created on project sites.”