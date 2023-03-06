AS A MATTER OF FACT

In an online story of 22 February 2023, The Herald published a request from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission seeking the present whereabouts of a particular manager at the National Social Security Authority.

As background to that story, The Herald added that another and quite different senior NSSA manager, Arthur Johnson Manase, had been “suspended over corruption allegations which are being investigated by ZACC”, although this name and insinuation was not in the NSSA statement.

Mr Manase has in fact never been suspended over corruption allegations, and has never been charged in any criminal or disciplinary matter with corruption. – Editor