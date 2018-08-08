Arts journalist Tera dies

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

Veteran arts journalist Richmore Tera passed away in the early hours of yesterday morning.

He is survived by one child.

Tera died at Chitungwiza Central Hospital after a short illness.

His uncle Daniel Muongi said he received a call from Chitungwiza Central Hospital on Monday evening informing his that Tera had been hospitalised.

“I got a call in the evening from Audry Tasaranarwo, Chitungwiza Hospital public relations officer who worked closely with Richmore, informing me that he had been hospitalised. She asked if I could visit him in the morning as well as inform other relatives.

“At around 4am today (yesterday) I received another call informing me of the sad passing on of Richmore,” he said.

Muongi said he last saw Tera about a week ago at his uncle’s funeral.

“I saw him just before elections as we were burying his uncle and he seemed fine. His hospitalisation and death came as a shock to me,” he said.

Tera, a poet, short story writer and renowned arts journalist has written for Zimbabwe’s leading newspapers including The Herald, The Standard as well as Sadc regional newspaper, The Southern Times.

He has also contributed to an online publication, News of the South while his poetry and short stories were published on various regional blogs.

At the time of his death he was working part-time as an Associate Editor of Chitungwiza Central Hospital’s health magazine.

Condolences have been pouring in from fellow journalists and artists alike, with many describing Tera as a soft spoken gentle soul who was always fun to hang around with.

Popular poet Mbizo Chirasha praised Tera’s proficiency in writing.

“Richmore Tera was such a brave, candid, prolific writer, poet and story teller. I have engaged greatly with Richmore on professional, creative and personal level. He covered a lot of creative intervention.

“He was a writer with an eagle eye. I also published many of his poetry and stories in the Brave Voices Poetry Journal under the banner of the Zimbabwe We Want Poetry Campaign project .

“I am greatly confused with this great loss to the Zimbabwean literary culture and arts heritage. I am at a loss of words; we talked, we drank together and we wrote.

“I say to you Richmore Tera travel safely to where we all belong; Gods Hands. Your creative legacy remains in the pit of our hearts and fibres of our minds,” said Chirasha.

Mourners are gathered at house number 16610 Unit M in Chitungwiza. Burial arrangements are yet to be made.