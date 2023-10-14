Arts fraternity mourns Garry Mapanzure

Arts Reporter

The untimely death of afro-pop musician Garikai Munashe Mapanzure, affectionately known as “Garry”, from injuries sustained in a road traffic accident in Masvingo on Thursday, has shocked the nation and the arts fraternity.

Mapanzure (25) died yesterday around 3am.

According to witnesses, his vehicle collided with another in the Clipsham Views residential area. The accident also claimed the lives of a friend, sister and niece he had been traveling with.

His brother Apostle Nyasha said they lost a lovely member of the family and they were in pain.

“It is a sad day for me and my family. I don’t know how to express our loss. He was an amazing brother, a special gift from God,” he said.

“He was a lovely person. I know that he is in the Lord’s hands, and I want to pray today that the pain be healed by the love of Jesus. He was energetic. It is heart-breaking. I miss you and love you so much, I wish could say more and do more with you.”

Yesterday, social media saw fans and fellow musicians sending their condolence messages.

Radio personality Kudzai Violet Gwara, KVG, said she was shocked and devastated by the news.

“Only God knows. Can’t explain the pain. We will give God our pain and he will give us His strength,” she said.

Zimdancehall musician Freeman posted a picture he took with Garry sometime back while playing PlayStation and captioned it: “So this was a goodbye? Rest easy my king but it is very painful. We are deeply hurt.”

United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean businesswoman and philanthropist Olinda Chapel said she was hurt by the passing of the young musician as she shared parts of lyrics from one of Garry’s songs.

“No, don’t let go, haudi ndikudewo? Mazuva acho apfura, nguvayacho hakuna. Ndokuda… moyo wangu waputsa…”

“RIP young man, may you sing with angels. To your family, nematambudziko (my condolences),” she posted.

Arts promoter Tinashe Mutarisi said Garry’s absence will be deeply felt in the music sector and beyond.

“Today we mourn the tragic loss of a truly talented musician, Garry,” he said. “His vibrant spirit and promising career were cut short in a devastating car accident. Garry had a remarkable project in the works with Saintfloew and Ghost Magician and he was calling me regularly about it, like he knew it was time.

“It is God’s case. His absence will be deeply felt in the music scene. To the family, friends, and loved ones, our deepest condolences during this incredibly difficult time. May you find solace in the beautiful legacy Garry leaves behind and music that continues to resonate with us.”

Mutarisi urged the arts fraternity to honour Garry through celebrating his extraordinary talent and the gift of music that brought everyone together.

ZimFest UK Live, a popular arts promotion brand also posted: “We are deeply saddened to learn that the talented artist Garry Mapanzure has passed away. Zimbabwe has lost a superstar. His music was an inspiration to many and touched many lives. His beautiful voice and contributions to the art will be greatly missed. Our deepest condolences to his friends and family. MHSRIP.”

They shared his video at their recent shows.