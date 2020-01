The National Arts Council, on behalf of the Ministry of Youth Sports Arts and Recreation, yesterday presented groceries and other consumables to popular Actor Lazarus Boora at his rural home in Rukweza in Nyazura where he is recuperating from the surgery he underwent last year.

The goods were presented to “Gringo” and his wife by NACZ Deputy Director Mr. Josia Kusena and Assistant Director Arts Promotions and Development Mrs. Barbara Gotore.