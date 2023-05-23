Arts Centre marks Culture Month with exhibition

Arts Correspondent

Kundai Marunya

Chitungwiza Arts Centre (CAC) kicked off the national Culture Month celebrations with a two-day exhibition of works from both emerging and renowned visual artists yesterday.

Held in conjunction with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) and the European Union, the event, which spills into today, will see an awards ceremony and art auction being held at the centre this afternoon.

The event will be graced by artists, art lovers and delegates from EU and NACZ, among other stakeholders.

NACZ spokesperson Rodney Ruwende said they sought to see artists working in unity.

“The two-day exhibition is themed “United in Diversity” and seeks to explore how artists conceptualise and express the theme through their artworks,” said Ruwende.

“The exhibition is organised under the auspices of the NACZ and EU partnership which seeks to amplify the annual Culture Month commemorations through the hosting of events that encourage public participation and consumption of Zimbabwean Cultural and Creative sector products.”

CAC vice secretary Timothy Gwaravaza said they were prepared to host a world class event.

“We are well prepared to host such a big national event, and we have done all the necessary arrangements to spruce up our place to host a large number of people who we are expecting and inviting to turn up,” said Gwaravaza.

“We are happy that the exhibition is being done at CAC, something that exposes the work we have been doing over the years to the world and give our artists the much needed spotlight.”

Gwaravaza said they were expecting at least 300 artists to participate.

“We are expecting up to 300 artists to participate, with 150 artists and counting already registered,” he said. “We are seating on five hectares of land so we are able to accommodate as many people; even if the whole of Zimbabwe shows up, there is still room for them to be accommodated.

“Everyone who wants to be part of the event please come through, we are prepared to host you.”

Gwaravaza said they had artists of different age groups and gender participating.

“We have female artists, youthful artists and the veterans who have been in the industry for decades participating,” he said. “We will have a prize-giving ceremony after which we will auction the award winning works.”

CAC boasts of being one of the biggest sculpture centres in the country with over 200 artists and apprentices operative from the centre.

Culture Month is an annual celebration of local culture marked by different events spearheaded by NACZ in all the country’s provinces.