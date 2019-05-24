Artists join anti-drug abuse campaign

Arts Correspondent

Various local artists have joined the ongoing the Zimbabwe Network for Economic and Social Transformation (Zinest)’s Stop Drug Abuse campaign to be launched tomorrow at Club Joy Centre in Highfield.

The campaign follows calls by various players to end vuzu parties and wide spread drug abuse in Zimbabwe and various organisations have joined Zinest in implementing the campaign.

Spokesperson for the campaign and Networked Business Minds Director Phillus Guzha said they were happy to be working with musicians in the campaign.

“Musicians are social influencers and they play a big role in shaping public opinion through their art.

“We are therefore encouraged to have them joining us in this campaign. We have a massive launch this Saturday (tomorrow) and we are inviting members of the public to come and join us,” he said.

Guzha’s sentiments were echoed by one of the performing artists Progress Chipfumo who said Zinest’s campaign was good for national development.

“Drug abuse is destroying families and youth who are supposed to be contributing to national development are wasting away daily.

“We therefore commend Zimbabwe Network for Economic and Social Transformation for this campaign and we are happy to be playing our part in raising drug abuse awareness through our music,” Chipfumo said.

Zinest Founder and Chairperson Takemore Mazuruse said they had deliberately involved various players in the campaign to provide a holistic approach to fight the drug abuse scourge.

“The campaign is providing a holistic approach to the anti-drug abuse fight. It is not only focusing on advocacy and awareness but it has counselling and rehabilitation for the affected.

It has life skills training including teaching them how to make soap, maputi and drinks among other projects to empower the beneficiaries. We also have arts and sports talent development in partnership with Music for Development Foundation incorporating Revival Studios and Japhet ‘Shortcat’ Muparutsa Foundation working with Dreamers Soccer Academy,” Mazuruse said.

The launch event will see various artists performing.

The performers include Clever Musaengana, Wasu and Syndicate Girls, The Twin Lions, Tendai Dembo, Douglas Chimbetu, Mark Ngwazi, Blessing Chaeza, Progress Chipfumo, Tryson Chinbetu, Mr Regie, Forward Mazuruse, David Hondoyedzomba and Paradzai Mesi.

“For those good in sports and the arts, Zinest has got a facility for them through the various partners while for the rest, life skills training will be the vehicle,” he said.

Other organisations and companies that have partnered Zinest in this campaign include Networked Business Minds, Children of Africa for Development, Music for Development Foundation, Japhet Shortcat Muparutsa Foundation, Africa Rise Foundation, African Development Networking, Kurera Foundation, Verrap Holdings, Esteem Communications, Amandla Brands, Revival Studios, Joem Enterprises, Sir Charles Aerobics, Dreamers Soccer Academy and Chatukuta Dried foods.

After the launch various events like community outreach programmes, training workshops, and life skills training programmes will be conducted.