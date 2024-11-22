Artists hail Govt, NACZ

Filmmakers Stephen Chigorimbo and Nakai Matema at the launch of the Film and Television Strategy blueprint in Harare on Wednesday

Valerie Mpundu

TOP filmmakers and creatives, who attended the Film and Television Strategy blueprint launch in Harare on Wednesday, have hailed the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) for its efforts towards transforming the sector.

The five-year blueprint, which was endorsed by the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture as a master stroke, seeks to address concerns within the sector in anticipation of revamping the industry.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, veteran filmmakers led by Stephen Chigorimbo welcomed the move.

Chigorimbo also hailed the initiative as one meant to restore the film and television industry.

“Today (Wednesday) is a great day for me as a filmmaker, a father and a Zimbabwean who is in the arts because the missing link in the arts has been addressed.

“Art has catapulted many countries economically because it is the basis of all other aspects of life.

“If you want things to work, put the arts into it and suddenly things are working.

“However, you need an injection of support and an enabling environment.

“This is what has been missing for the arts to take over. With such a document, it is all systems go,” said Chigorimbo who anticipates a major shift in filmmaking.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Rumbidzai Katedza who said the launch was set to propel the Zimbabwean film industry to greater heights.

“It is really an exciting moment for us as filmmakers, there have been times in the past when we have tried to do this, because the NACZ took an interest and pushed it, it has now come into fruition.

“We are looking forward to a time where the Zimbabwean film industry has a great impact not only on our local audiences but audiences around the globe,” she said.

Katedza, who is famed for such films as “Asylum”, “Transactions” and “Playing Warriors” urged stakeholders to work together in revamping the sector.

Award-winning voice-over artist, actress and news anchor, Charlene Furusa, who attended the launch, expressed her gratitude over the launch citing it was time to give Zimbabwe’s narrative in the creative arts.

“I am so excited and for us as filmmakers, this means we are being recognised by the Government and NACZ.

“We certainly hope this will pave way for even better films to emerge from Zimbabwe as we continue to tell the Zimbabwean story authentically.

“We are looking forward to the partnerships that will be built through this, not only with corporates but even regionally and internationally as well,” she said.

Furusa, who made an impact in film and television along with Joe Njagu, said the launch had come at the appropriate time.