Artists deliberate on Culture Ministry

Arts Correspondent

Jive Zimbabwe in conjunction with Africa Innovation Trust will today hold an indaba with artists and leaders of arts institutions to discuss issues affecting the sector and how they want the next minister of arts and culture in the coming cabinet to handle their concerns.

Their deliberations are expected to look into issues that can assist the upcoming minister to steer the arts sector in a big way.

Jive Zimbabwe director Benjamin Nyandoro said they will discuss many issues that have been impeding development in the arts and culture sector and give suggestions of how they can be dealt with.

He said, if considered, their contributions will assist the ministry in making sure that the sector meaningfully contributes to the economy of the country.

“Arts and culture gurus as well as young minds in the sector will come together to brainstorm. This is not a formal step in relation to cabinet selection, but we just hope responsible authorities will consider our views and the incoming minister will also get information that might not have been available to the ministry concerning artists.

“The arts and culture sector has great potential to contribute to the economy like what is happening in other countries and we want our input to assist in taking advantage of that potential.

“Arts and culture have been, over the years, under ministers that had too many responsibilities because various sectors were bundled under one portfolio. Arts and culture always suffered because of the load and order of priorities. The artists will suggest how the ministry can be structured, so that their needs are made a priority.”

Some of the panelists at the workshop include Daniel Maphosa of theatre house Savanna Trust, lawyer Gwinyai Mharapara, Florence Nyamhanza and Precious Nyandoro.