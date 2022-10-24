Artistes ready for Anti-Sanctions gala

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

Artistes set to perform at the Anti-Sanctions Gala set for the Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex tomorrow, say they are well prepared to deliver polished acts that will thrill music lovers.

A strong line-up of artistes from across various music genres has been set up to thrill showgoers tomorrow when Zimbabwe joins the SADC region in commemorating the Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day.

The massive musical extravaganza will run from 6pm to 6am, and will also be beamed live on ZBC TV, to allow those that cannot physically attend the show, to follow proceedings from wherever they would be.

The musical concert will run under the theme, “Enhancing Zimbabwe’s resilience through economic engagement and re-engagement”.

Sungura musician, Romeo Gasa, who will be performing at a national gala for the first time, said he was “geared for the gig”.

“This is my chance to showcase or prove how worth modern Sungura is to my nation. Fans should expect a good show from my team; we have now modernized sungura and this will be my first national gala to perform and my plan is to do well,” he said.

Rodney Mashandure, popularly known as Jah Master in musical circles, said he was “delighted to have been considered to take part in this important event calling upon the removal of sanctions against Zimbabwe”.

“It simply shows the confidence in our ability entertain the masses from all walks of life. We are excited and very ready to fulfil our mandate of entertaining our fans during the event.

“It’s also a pleasure to be sharing the stage with other veterans such as Dhadza D, Sandra Ndebele, Minister Mahendere and others.

“I urge people to come in numbers and witness champions in action,” he said.

Veteran gospel musician Munyaradzi Munodawafa said: “The stage has been set. This is an opportunity to showcase what we can do. “We call upon every Zimbabwean to be part of this Anti-Sanctions drive. This will help us move forward as a country.”

Zvishavane-based Admire Sanyanga Sibanda, popularly known as Chief Hwenje and is well-known for the song “ED Pfee”, said he was raring to go.

“We are good to go. I am on my way to Chitungwiza, which is my other home for the event,” he said yesterday.

“We are expecting to be performing in front of a bumper crowd as the nation advocates for the removal of these ruinous sanctions,” said Chief Hwenje.

Other artistes expected to perform at the gala are Dendera music star Sulumani Chimbetu, Sandra Ndebele, senior lecturer Nicholas Zakaria, Freeman, rising maestro Mark Ngwazi, Minister Michael Mahendere, Zora music proponent Leonard Zhakata, Andy Muridzo, Killer T, the Police Band, and poet Nqobile Malinga.

Gospel sensations Agartha Murudzwa, Dorcas Moyo and Mathias Mhere, are also billed to perform.

Others are Jah Master, Bazooka, Iyasa, DJ Fantan and Levels, Dadza D, and Mndhlera Skobokobo.

The gala comes at a time when the bulk of the progressive world has increased calls for the removal of sanctions.

The SADC Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day was adopted by the 39th SADC Summit held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in August 2019.