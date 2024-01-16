Artisanal mining stopped during rainy season

At a media conference on mining precautions during the rainy season held in Harare yesterday, Mines and Mining Development Minister Zhemu Soda said that it was important for artisanal miners to stop operations during the rains so as to save their lives.

Maxwell Tapatapa and Remember Deketeke

artisanal miners must stop operations during the rainy season because of the extreme risks of flooding, collapsing shafts and tunnels, Minister of Mines and Mining Development Zhemu Soda ordered yesterday.

Formal mining companies can continue operations, but have to observe safe mining methods and be compliant with all requirements and obey all instructions from Government authorities.

This comes after 15 artisanal miners registered under Metallon Gold’s Redwing Mine operating in the Tsapauta area of Penhalonga, were recently trapped in a collapsed mineshaft, and only emerged from the ground four days later in what is seen as a near-miraculous rescue.

In September last year, a group of 42 artisanal miners working in a mine at Bay Horse in Chegutu were trapped after a mine shaft collapsed. Rescue workers managed to pull 22 out alive while 20 artisanal miners were killed. The collapsed shaft is now their burial ground.

At a media conference on mining precautions during the rainy season held in Harare yesterday, Mines and Mining Development Minister Zhemu Soda said that it was important for artisanal miners to stop operations during the rains so as to save their lives.

“As a precaution, small-scale artisanal miners are advised to completely stop mining altogether and resume when the rains stop. Furthermore, miners should cooperate with instructions given by Government authorities to ensure safe mining operations.

“The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development inspectors shall be out in full force to ensure that there is compliance with all governance requirements failure of which punishment will be imposed.

“Miners who received awareness training during the safety, health and environment campaigns by our Mining Engineering Department are reminded to put into practice what they learnt. They should also share the good mining practices with their colleagues in the sector to save lives,” said Minister Soda.

While medium and large-scale miners could continue with their operations they had to observe safe mining methods.

“Avoid working or mining along rivers or waterways as shafts are likely to flood from rain upstream posing risks of drowning.

“Avoid digging and blasting in old mine workings because soils easily get saturated and the ground becomes unstable and is bound to collapse at any time burying our miners alive. Pillar robbing underground should be avoided at all costs;

“Avoid sinking shafts in low lying areas as there is a danger of mines being flooded by free flowing waters during the rains; Miners should take measures to divert free flowing water from flooding workings.”

The Minister reiterated that inspectors stationed across the country will impose penalties that are already provided for through the country’s Mines and Minerals Act to those who fail to abide by the directives.

Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president Ms Henrietta Rushwaya applauded the recommendations by the Government saying they would ensure safe mining.

“What it basically means is that you should not mine when it is not safe to do so and we will abide by the recommendations of the minister. We also implore our members to follow what has been directed by the minister.

“We applaud the minister for emphasising the importance of sustainable mining and if we abide by the ethos of sustainable mining it means there will be no injuries, accidents or deaths.

“President Mnangagwa has made it very clear that mining should be done in a sustainable and safe manner and that is what we will be doing in 2024.

“In short, we will follow what the minister has said and we will abide by the recommendations,” said Ms Rushwaya.