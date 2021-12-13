Artillery Gallery hosts Harare Africa First Art Prize exhibition

One of the fascinating pieces at the exhibition

Ivan Zhakata

Arts Correspondent

Artillery Gallery is hosting an exhibition of exceptional artists who were shortlisted to win the inaugural artHarare Africa First Art Prize.

The shortlisted artists include Dan Halter, Daniel Chimurure, Evans Mutenga, Franklyn Dzingai, Greg Shaw, Isheanesu Dondo, Johnson Mugabe, Linnet Rubaya, Luckmore Tashinga Majiri, Pardon Mapondera, Prudence Chimutuwah, Ronald Mutemeri, Tafara Magumise, Tamary Kudita, Tatenda Chidora, Tawanda Takura, Tendayi Maradze Shonhiwa, Tusichile Kasito, Wilfred Timire and Xanthe Somers.

The exhibition which was held under strict Covid-19 regulations was attended by art fanatics who can to have an appreciation of the artworks on display.

The exhibitors showcased an array of artworks made of sacks, watercolor, dry point, chalk, serigraph, gouache, oil on paper, acrylic on canvas, oil on canvas, lino print, string drawing, multimedia and mixed media on canvas among others.

Mr Peter Kaunda, patron of the arts and curator of Artillery Galley said they liked to celebrate art in the best way they can and the exhibition was part of the celebrations.

“It has been very tough enjoying the closures we experienced through Covid-19. Fortunately, we had a bit of a break from the closure and we had an opportunity to exhibit and ideally at a time artHarare which is an international art festival takes place online.

We decided to collaborate and we suggested that because they are an online platform, we thought art is better appreciated in physical so we offered to avail our gallery especially for the inaugural art competition.

We are optimistic that 2022 will be better and we hope that we will materialise and push Artillery to the next level,” he said.

Mr Kaunda said they were excited with the attendance and patrons that have continuously graced they exhibitions since they opened in 2015.

We hope that we will give them a better experience in 2022 going forward,” he said.

Artillery was gallery is the only art gallery in Harare West which was opened in a move aimed at taking art to the elite part of the city.