Artillery Brigade sports week starts

Commander Artillery Brigade Colonel Benedict Runodada introduced to 1 Field Regiment team player Tonderai Murove by team captain Shepherd Sikochi during the official opening of sports competitions at Headquarters Artillery Brigade grounds in Domboshava.

Talent Chimutambgi Herald Reporter

The Artillery Brigade annual sports week commenced yesterday with all affiliate units converged at the brigade headquarters in Domboshava to participate in the competitions.

The programme will see five units which make up Artillery Brigade participating which are 1, 2 and 3 Field Regiments as we as Field Training School and Target Acquisition Battery.

Speaking during the official opening, Commander Artillery Brigade Colonel Benedict Runodada said sporting disciplines were part of the military hardware as they enhance soldiers’ fitness.

He said sports were part of training in complementing both physical and mental stamina in the discharge of duties.

“Sporting activities in the military are a critical component . It’s part of training as they complement effectiveness of men and women in their discharge of duties,” said Col Runodada.

“Sport is a recreational activity that does not only bring entertainment, but also enhances physical fitness, promotes a healthy mind and a healthy body. It breeds a sense of team work among individuals working as a group,” said Col Runodada.

The sports gala was an initial preparation for the Inter-formation sports competition slated for next month.

The disciplines include soccer, volleyball, netball, darts, chess athletics, tug of war and pool