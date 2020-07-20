Arteta wants Auba to stay

LONDON — Mikel Arteta hopes such “beautiful moments” like Arsenal’s FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City can convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at the English Premiership football club.

Aubameyang hit a match-winning brace to beat Manchester City and seal Arsenal’s place in the FA Cup final — and head coach Arteta hopes such nights can convince the forward to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners secured a 2-0 victory over holders City on Saturday night to reach a record 21st FA Cup final after Aubameyang struck in either half as Pep Guardiola’s side proved profligate in front of goal.

Fine displays throughout the team ensured a win against the odds for Arteta’s side, who also beat new English Premier League champions Liverpool on Wednesday.

Aubameyang was rested for that game but returned to the side at Wembley with devastating effect, a fine first-half finish added to with a coolly taken second with 20 minutes remaining.

And Arteta hopes the nature of Arsenal’s FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City will be enough to convince the Gunners skipper to remain at the club beyond the end of the season.

The prolific striker has just 12 months remaining on his current contract and is said to want a three-year deal worth £250 000-a-week to remain at a club which will not compete in the Champions League for a fourth consecutive season. But Arteta feels the Gabon international is more likely to be tempted into signing an extension if the club can continue to put in such displays.

“Good and beautiful moments, they are always better than the bad ones,” Arteta said.

“As I told you, the way I look at him when I speak with him, he sounds pretty convinced.

“But obviously if he can see that success and the direction we are taking is the right one, I think he will be more positive about it, yes. “Hopefully it will help him to be more convinced we are going in the right direction.” Arsenal — who will face either Chelsea or Manchester United in the final on August 1 – could still sneak into Europe through the league given their surprise win over all-conquering Liverpool.

“We are really happy with what has happened in the last four or five days,” added former City assistant Arteta.

“To beat probably the best two teams in Europe is the nicest thing to do so credit to the players for what they are doing, their performances and the level of fight they are showing.”

Victory at Wembley represented the second landmark victory of an impressive week for Arteta who also masterminded a 2-1 win over Premier League champions Liverpool on Wednesday.

“I’m extremely happy and proud of the players. I’m sad that we can’t enjoy this moment with our fans,” added Arteta. “That’s what you need against this team. You have to make the most of the opportunities and put everybody on the line. — AFP.