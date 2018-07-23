Art and Culture interactions at Africa Unity Square

Victor Kunonga perfoms at Africa Unit Square in Harare yesterday where National Arts, Culture and Heritage Policy will be lauched on the 27 July by Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation minister Kazembe Kazembe. Picture by Tariro Kamangira

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

Africa Unity Square is a hive of activity as the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture is holding different performances and exhibitions that involve both rising and celebrated artistes. Over the weekend, the square hosted nyau and mbende dancers, giving the city a feel of tradition usually associated with rural areas, farming and mining communities.

Both the young and the elderly had great time taking pictures with the dancers, with nyau being on the greatest spotlight.

Also on stage on Saturday was Dendera maestro Sulumani Chimbetu who gave an electric performance to a deserving crowd that braved the winter chills for great fun.

His popular songs “Nyuchi”, “Sean Timba” and “Alice Mbewe” proved to be instant hits while his father’s early hits such as “Ndarangarira Gamba” and “Samatenga” were well sang along to with the crowd imitating the Dendera dance.

Yesterday the crowd was treated to cool jazz music by Victor Kunonga, whose songs including “Mamurenga”, “Maidarirei” and “Pfungwa” proved popular.

In a statement, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Kazembe Kazembe said the daily performances will end in August.

“My ministry has lined up arts and culture activities in the Africa Unity Square up to August 4 so that we have performances, art and crafts exhibitions by artists from all over the country as we prepare and celebrate the launch of the Arts and Culture Policy on Friday 27 July.

“It is this policy that spells out issues and areas that government wishes the private sector players, be they individuals or collective to come and invest in the arts and culture as we promote the mantra Zimbabwe is open for business,” said Hon Kazembe.

The event is giving a performance platform for upcoming artistes who are usually relegated to performing at smaller events and those that come from small towns that do not usually get to enjoy limelight.