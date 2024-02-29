Armyworm attack spreads

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Higher infestations of fall armyworm are being reported as a result of higher temperatures that enhance the breeding of the pest.

Experts want farmers to continue scouting these migratory pests which attack maize and have the potential to cause yield losses ranging from 8,3 million tonnes to 20,6 million tonnes a year, unless tightly controlled.

Director of migratory pests and biosecurity control Mr Shingirayi Nyamutukwa said fall armyworm would multiply because of low rainfall.

Extension officers on the ground were creating awareness of the ways of protecting crops.

“As we are experiencing El Nino this farming season, we need to be alert and farmers should know that insects such as fall armyworm multiply,” said Mr Nyamutukwa.

“The El Nino has an increase in temperatures so the higher the temperatures the faster the reproduction rate of these adult armyworms, hence a need to control them.’’

The African armyworm and fall armyworm are separate pests.

Fall armyworm is found in maize fields, while African armyworm attacks pastures.

There is a need to scout more frequently.

Fall armyworm is an invasive moth which is difficult to detect and control. It was first noticed in Africa in January 2016, causing damage to crops in several West African countries, according to the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture.

African armyworm can also cause indirect losses to livestock if an outbreak occurs in pastures, which can cause starvation and severe poisoning when cattle graze on pastures recently infested by the armyworm.

Armyworm larvae march along the ground and attack crops, as they search for food. They are a threat to the country’s efforts to attain food security.

Fall armyworm has 10 to 12 cycles and can continue recurring after the first spray.