Army, community ties grow stronger

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

Commander Artillery Brigade, Brigadier-General Stanley Mangena, last week handed over a two-classroom block at Soma Secondary School, which is using dilapidated farm shed as classrooms.

Soma Secondary School is a council-owned school in Shamva South and is a satellite school for Wadzanayi High School, located at the centre of the farming community.

Brig-Gen Mangena also commissioned a piped water scheme at the school as part of the force’s community assistance programme.

“As enshrined in the Constitution, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country among other subsidiary tasks,” he said. “What brings us together today is a programme on military assistance to civil community.

“On the ZDF calendar, community assistance projects are commissioned in August each year. The completion of the two-classroom block is clear testimony of trust and mutual understanding between the populace and the uniformed forces.

“The block came about due to the quest to alleviate the challenges faced by learners who were accommodated in barns, sheds and other structures meant for farming activities, hindering the learning process.

“The school approached Headquarters Artillery Brigade seeking assistance. After mobilising building material, construction commenced in 2017 and was completed the same year. I say thank you to parents and guardians for their contribution towards the construction of the block. The school was able to save money by engaging the army to provide labour free of charge.

“We are not selective, we are open to assist any school as long as requisite materials are in place. Our children will forever remain our jewels and the future of Zimbabwe.”

The school’s headmaster Mr Leonard Mandundu thanked ZDF for coming to their rescue.

“The school was established in 2002 under Chaminuka Rural District Council,” he said. “We are using old farm sheds, which are in a dilapidated state, as tutorial accommodation.

“Specialised subject rooms like laboratories and geography rooms are not available, making it difficult to teach science.

“We have 144 learners and five teachers who are accommodated in farm houses. Out of five teachers are two females who stay about 2,5 kilometres from the school. One of them had to renovate a wash room into a bedroom.

“Despite all the challenges the school managed to buy furniture and has an impressive Ordinary Level pass rate.

“Clean water is now available and we are connected to the Internet in a small way with our single computer.”