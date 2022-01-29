Armless Chinese young man graduates from Cambridge

Ms G

A few days ago, an old video went viral on China’s social media platforms. In it a handsome Chinese young man was walking in big strides in a Cambridge academical dress, apparently heading for a degree ceremony. He was wearing a broad smile, exuding confidence as he passed by.

Viewers at first were too attracted by his happy looks that they thought he was just another of those rich family kids showing off something the ordinary could only dream of. Then they discovered something unusual. The sleeves of his dress seemed to be empty.

Soon, Chinese Internet users dug up a very inspiring story.

His name is Yang Mengheng, born in 1990 in China’s southern province Yunnan. At the tender age of six, he lost both his arms to an accident. Being a small boy, he was not able to fully appreciate the magnitude of this disaster, but he had very responsible parents. They were not devastated by a broken heart, but soon began to prepare Menghang for a different life.

While still in the hospital, Mengheng’s mother encouraged him to learn to write with his feet. It was extremely difficult, as we would imagine, in the beginning. Many times Mengheng wanted to give up.

To encourage him, his mother took off her own socks to practice together with him. After many blisters on the toes, they both mastered the skill before Mengheng was discharged from hospital.

Without his arms, Mengheng did not want to go back to school. For his physical health and self-confidence, his father brought him to the world of sports. At 10 years old, he was already competing in para-athletics games.

Just as Mengheng was full of hope for a future in professional sports, a change of rules in the field abolished his event. But Mengheng was determined to pursue his love for sports. He started all over again in the swimming pool.

With relentless training, he made it to the provincial team. In 2007, he was all set to contest in the national game.

But bad luck struck again. Mengheng braised his ankle right before the competition, losing his strong claim to the championship.

Odds seemed to be stacked against the boy. But he had his father who propped him up, “The road ahead is very long. Don’t lose heart just now.” This time, the young man turned to books, taking notes with his feet, turning pages with his lips, studying even while in the toilet. In 2010, with the highest score in his town, he was admitted into one of China’s best universities.

Looking back on his challenging journey, Mengheng decided to use his own experience to inspire more young people. He founded an organisation dedicated to encourage dreams and hard work.

He travelled around the country, making more than 300 inspirational speeches to a total of 50o 000 listeners and even making an appearance at China’s biggest TV network, the National Television Station.

He did all this while continuing to deliver excellence in his studies. Finishing undergraduate and graduate studies in China, Mengheng set his eyes on Cambridge. He did not have deep-pocketed parents to turn to for tuition.

But he was able to make enough money working during his graduate years to support this ambition. In 2016, he was accepted by the prestigious university to study education.

Today, Mengheng has completed his studies and came back to China.

Full story on: www.herald.co.zw

Drawing on his legendary experience and academic training, he established Mengheng Society for Academic Studies, helping young people find their way in the world of knowledge. He has also built a family with his high school sweetheart .

Asked about his confidence and achievements, Mengheng said, “I started in the world with empty hands. So I never feared losses. The sky will not always be dark. And no one will be denied all opportunities to shine.”