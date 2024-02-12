Armed robbers strike in broad daylight

EIGHT gun-toting armed robbers pounced on a Dangamvura family in broad daylight recently and made good their escape with US$3 000.

Before fleeing, the robbers tied the owner of the Area 14 house, Mr John Doka (75) and his family’s domestic worker, Ms Loveness Matinhindza (38), together with tape.

They also gagged their mouths so that they could not shout for help.

Mr Doka’s wife, Mrs Kuda Doka (60) who was in the bathroom in her bedroom was also tied and gagged.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident, saying the robbers were armed with two pistols and knives.

He said only one of the eight robbers was putting on a balaclava while the rest were not covering their faces.

“The incident happened around midday. The robbers entered the house using an unlocked back door brandishing two guns and knives. Mr Doka was in the lounge with Ms Matinhidza when the robbers entered and proceeded to tie the two’s hands and legs with tape.

“They gagged their mouths with the tape. One of the robbers went to the bedroom where Mrs Doka was and tied her hands and legs with tape,” he said.

The armed robbers demanded cash from Mr Doka before proceeding to search the house.

They searched the wardrobe and stole US$3 000.

The robbers left as soon as they got the loot.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka said no one was injured during the commission of the crime.

“The robbers are yet to be identified and brought to book, but it is suspected that someone close to the family tipped the robbers that the Dokas had money in the house.

“We are investigating the matter and we are urging anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspects to contact their nearest police station,” he said.

When The Manica Post visited the Doka residence on Monday, Mrs Doka confirmed the incident.

However, she was not at liberty to comment further and referred the news crew to her husband who had gone to the police to assist them with investigations. – The Manica Post