Armed robbers steal 11,9kg of gold after attacking a cash-in-transit security vehicle

Armed robbers steal 11,9kg of gold after attacking a cash-in-transit security vehicle Bullet holes on a vehicle which was driven by How mine internal security manager

The Herald

Herald Reporter

A gang of 13 armed robbers got away with 11,9kg of gold after attacking a cash-in-transit security vehicle that was transporting the precious metal from How Mine to Bulawayo early today, police have reported.

The suspects disarmed the security guards and stole four firearms (two .303 rifles and two pistols) at the 21km peg along Bulawayo-How Mine Road at around 7:30am.

The gang was using three cars – a Nissan NP300 registration number HR30XJGP, Toyota Hilux GD6, and a Nissan March.

Police investigations are in progress.

