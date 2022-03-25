Armed robbers kill farm security guard

Fungai Lupande-Mash Central Bureau

Police in Mashonaland Central have launched a manhunt for a gang of 11 robbers that pounced on three security guards at Harvey Farm in Glendale annd fatally assaulted one them.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Milton Mundembe, said the machete wielding gang wanted to steal an electricity transformer at the farm at around 1pm.

He said Dick Mulila (46) a security guard at the farm was on duty together with his two colleagues who were on different points on the farm.

A robber approached Mulila who was manning the boom gate, assaulted him before tying his hands with a rope.

Insp Mundembe said two members of the group were left guarding Mulila while others went towards the transformer located 120 metres away.

He said they tried to strip the transformer of its accessories but it resulted in a huge spark.

Farm workers who heard the spark and loud thud alerted another security guard who was 2km away.

A couple, Locadia Chapenduka and Tonderai Kamukono, heard Mulila screaming for help and went to investigate.

The couple was attacked by two members of the gang who held them hostage together with Mulila.

The other group of robbers went to the farm workshop where another guard, Faster Mafunga was.

They started assaulting him and stole Exide batteries, a compressor, grinder and a tool box.

They force-marched Mafunga to the boom gate where other hostages were before stripping five more Exide batteries from tractors.

They fled the scene with their loot.

Insp Mundembe said Mafunga was seriously injured and one of the hostages managed to untie himself and called for help. Mafunga was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries later that afternoon.

Insp Mundembe appealed to the public to mobilise each other in large numbers when they hear suspicious noises and immediately contact the police for assistance.