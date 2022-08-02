Armed robbers hit Mukuru of US$100 000

Crime Reporter

Four armed robbers raided a Safeguard Security company cash-intransit vehicle just outside Mukuru money transfer agency in Bulawayo before stealing US$100 000 and over R500 000 yesterday morning.

The incident occurred at around 8.40am at the intersection of 13th Avenue and Lobengula Street in what police believe could be an inside job.

The robbers who were traveling in a Toyota Mark X pounced on the security company vehicle soon after the security guards had parked at Mukuru.

They then disarmed three security guards before loading the cash which was in two trunks into their get away vehicle and sped off.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed and said police would release more details today.

“We are still investigating the case and we suspect that this could have been an inside job. We will, however, release more details tomorrow (today),” he said.

A team of detectives have since been established to conduct investigations over the case.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are investigating a robbery case which occurred on July 31, 2022 at a gas company at Sandton Park, Marlborough.

Three unidentified suspects armed with an axe and pistols attacked four company employees as well as two customers before stealing US$2 600, $1050, six cellphones, a laptop, CCTV, DVR and 9kg gas tank.

Police said anyone with information should contact any nearest police station.

Armed robbery cases have been on the increase countrywide with some of the suspects shot and killed during gun fire exchanges with police while others were arrested.

Some of the armed robbers are believed to be operating from South Africa and would only enter into the country to commit criminal activities before fleeing back to the neighbouring country.

Police are also working with the International Criminal Police Organisations (Interpol) to thwart cross border crimes.