Armed robbers get away with US$20 000

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Kariba Bureau

Suspected armed robbers besieged a business compound in Kariba’s Chawara Harbour Area and got away with US$20 000.

The complex belongs to businessman Mr Davey MacMaster includes a service station, engineering firm and a home was raided in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to the police, the suspects claimed that they were government officials who wanted to make an enquiry and they were allowed into the complex.

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments adding that investigations were underway.

“We are investigating a matter in which several armed men approached a business and family home in Kariba,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“They represented themselves as government officials before they attacked at least nine complainants and got away with US$20 000 and several other items including cellphones.”

Preliminary investigations show that the raid could have been orchestrated by people with inside information.

“Our initial suspicion is that this could have been an inside job as the people attacked included family members and employees. These are people who knew exactly who to target,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The gang initially took US$18 000 before getting another US$1 820 from another complainant.

They then collected other valuables including cellphones.

Asst Comm Nyathi warned businesspeople to desist from keeping large sums of at home or on their business premises.

He said the net was closing in on those involved in the robbery.