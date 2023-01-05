Armed robber killed, two others seriously injured in shootout with police

A robber was shot and killed during a shootout with the police, while his accomplices were injured

Crime Reporter

A suspected armed robber was shot and killed while his two accomplices were seriously injured during a shootout with a police crack team yesterday in separate incidents in Harare.

The robbers were part of a gang that has been terrorising residents in and around the city.

So far police have arrested five suspects, including the two who were injured and are currently admitted at a local hospital under police guard.

The other three suspects are currently assisting police with investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and said he was still compiling the details.