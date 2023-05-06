Archbishop Guti: 100 not out

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

HE has kept God’s commandments, lived a righteous life, worked hard and maintained his faith.

These have proven to be the secrets that Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA Forward in Faith) church founder, Archbishop Ezekiel Guti, has lived by as he yesterday celebrated the milestone of reaching 100 years of age.

The church commenced celebrations for the momentous achievement yesterday at all its 57 administrative provinces and the 164 nations where the church has established its presence.

In an interview yesterday, Youth Overseer Reverend Shadreck Matsikenyere, who also coordinates the church’s publicity department, said it was all systems go as the church celebrated the preservation of their founder’s life.

“We are celebrating this achievement all over the country in our 57 administrative provinces and also 164 nations where we have ZAOGA. We will surely be celebrating.

“For local assemblies, celebrations have already started and people are celebrating the momentous occasion,” he said.

Rev Matsikenyere said Apostle Guti was the epitome of someone who had dedicated his life to ministry and serving God, evidenced by his 75 years in active ministry.

“The achievement by Baba Guti is something we do not see often because for the past 75 years he has been preaching the gospel and this exceeds even apostle Paul in terms of the years he preached recorded in the Bible.

“We are going to consider these celebrations as part and parcel of our worship,” he said.

The momentous and rare achievement, said Rev Matsikenyere, would surely draw Zimbabweans and the world at large closer to Christ.

“These are not just celebrations, they are an indication to the people who do not pray to God and are not Christians that God is the giver of life,” he said.

Rev Matsikenyere said the birthday celebrations also coincided with the church’s 63rd anniversary.

“His birthday corresponds with the church’s anniversary as it was founded on May 12, 1960.

“Since its formation the church has built more than 500 buildings in Zimbabwe,” he said.

A gifted evangelist, a veteran pastor, and renowned prophet with unmistakable marks of apostleship, Archbishop Guti has been described as a humble servant of God, and has distinguished himself as a leading personality in the Pentecostal world.

On the international arena, he has accepted invitations to preach and teach in several African nations, Europe, the US, Asia-Pacific countries and the Bahamas.

He has spoken in Bible schools, colleges, universities, and on television and radio programmes.

Dr Guti has founded Bible schools in Zimbabwe, Ghana, Zambia and Mozambique where he has trained over 4 000 pastors from more than 55 nations.

He also founded the Forward in Faith Orphanage Centre, FIF Children’s Ministry, FIF College and High School Ministry, Gracious Women’s Fellowship International, along with the Husband’s Agape International Fellowship.

Born Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti in Ngaone, Chipinge on 5 May 1923, he went on to found the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA) church under a eucalyptus tree in Bindura in 1960.

However Guti has always maintained that “This church is not mine – it belongs to God.”

ZAOGA is also known internationally as Forward in Faith Ministries International and is headquartered in Waterfalls, Harare.

In the United Kingdom, Zaoga is now known as Forward In faith Church International Incorporated (FIFCII)

Apostle Guti oversees over 5 000 pastors and evangelists worldwide, who regard him as a unique prophet, apostle and a loving father.

Among many other social investments, he has initiated the building of Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University in Bindura, Zimbabwe and the Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Waterfalls, Harare.

Archbishop Guti is married to Archbishop Eunor Guti and they had a son, Ezekiel (Jnr), who drowned in a swimming pool in December 2017.