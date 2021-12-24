Arcadia Lithium Project Development Agreement Signed

President Mnangagwa congratulates Prospect Resources Executive director Mr H Greaves after the signing ceremony, at State House in Harare this morning.

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has this morning witnessed the signing ceremony of binding agreements for the development of Arcadia Lithium Mine in Goromonzi District, Mashonaland East.

The agreements were signed between Australian Stock Exchange-listed Prospect Resources and Shanghai Stock Exchange-listed Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt.

The deal, valued at US$377 million was signed at State House in Harare and will see Prospect Resources selling its 87 percent stake in Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe.