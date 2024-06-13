Aquaculture rising fast, outstrips wild fisheries – FAO report

Sifelani Tsiko

Innovations Editor

Aquaculture continues to grow faster than wild fisheries in aquatic animal production for the first time in years, the latest Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) report has said.

FAO’s State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture 2024 – a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional status and trends in fisheries and aquaculture showed that for the first time in 2022, aquaculture production exceeded fisheries.

This report noted that aquaculture is now playing an increasingly important role in meeting the world’s food needs, surpassing wild fisheries in aquatic animal production.

With global demand for aquatic foods expected to keep growing, an increase in sustainable production is vital to ensure healthy diets, FAO said.

In 2022, aquaculture yielded 94,4 million tonnes of aquatic animal production – 51 percent of the total, and 57 percent of the production destined for human consumption.

FAO said aquatic products remain one of the most traded food commodities, generating a record US$195 billion in 2022, a 19 percent increase from pre-pandemic levels.

“Despite these significant achievements, the sector still faces major challenges from climate change and disasters, water scarcity, pollution, biodiversity loss and other man-made impacts,” the UN agency said.

“World fisheries and aquaculture production hit a new high in 2022. Successful initiatives should be up scaled to consolidate the vital role of aquatic foods for global food security, nutrition and livelihoods.”

Aquaculture can meet the rising global demand for aquatic foods and future expansion must prioritise sustainability and benefit regions and communities most in need, FAO said.

“Global capture fisheries production remains stable, but the sustainability of fishery resources is a cause for concern. Urgent action is needed to accelerate fishery stock conservation and rebuilding,” the report said.

“Small-scale fisheries are a vital source of nutrition and the livelihoods of millions of people. Greater global recognition and action is needed to support and empower these communities.”

FAO said efforts should be made to improve and strengthen data collection and analysis to provide key evidence for policymaking and effective management of fisheries and aquaculture.

Targeted policies, technology transfer, capacity building and responsible investment are crucial to boost sustainable aquaculture where it is most needed, especially in Africa.

Zimbabwe has embarked on an ambitious aquaculture programme that aims to address food insecurity, unemployment and income generation.

The national potential demand for fish is estimated at 60 000 metric tonnes (MT) per year and total production is approximately at 25 000 MT, of which 15 000 MT come from aquaculture and 10 000 MT from capture fisheries.