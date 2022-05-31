APU secretary-general pays courtesy call on Senate president

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

African Parliamentary Union secretary-general Mr Idi Gado Boubacar has paid a courtesy call on Senate president, Cde Mabel Chinomona at Parliament building this morning.

Mr Boubacar is in the country to assess the country’s preparations for the APU 78th executive committee meeting and 44th conference to be held in Victoria Falls in November.

Speaking in an interview after the meeting Mr Boubacar thanked Zimbabwe for offering to host the meeting.

He said 40 countries are expected to be represented at the conference in November.