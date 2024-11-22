Appeal against payment of US$245k to former employees dismissed

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

The Supreme Court has dismissed a local transporting firm’s appeal against paying damages to former employees.

Pioneer Coaches was directed to pay US$245 000 in damages to nine former employees that were dismissed from work without fair disciplinary hearings.

This was after Joshua Chibuda, Stanley Mdege, Felias Mupindu, Denis Mafuwa, George Kanyera, Michael Kanovava, Isaac Nhemwa, Albert Mugogororo and Yvonne Willie took Pioneer to the Labour Court citing unfair dismissal and won the case on June 25 this year.

The appeal was removed from the court’s roll by Justice Chinembiri Bhunu sitting with Justice Samuel Kudya and Justice Joseph Musakwa.

Pioneer Coaches was also ordered to bear the costs of the suit.

The employees were represented by Advocate Reginald Mutero who was under the instruction of Mr Moses Kavhumbura and Ms Charmaine Mafeni of Kavhumbura Law Chambers.

Pioneer Coaches was represented by Advocate Brighton Mudhau.

The court heard that on October 24, 2022, the Labour Court nullified the nine’s dismissal and ordered a new disciplinary hearing within 30 days.

Pioneer was given the options of reinstating the nine or paying them damages.

However, the nine said no reinstatement or payment of damages was done.

Pioneer said they conducted new hearings but the nine failed to attend.

In his judgement, Labour Court Judge, Justice Godfrey Musariri said Pioneer failed to provide proof of the hearing.

He ordered that the damages for each employee be calculated.