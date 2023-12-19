Apostolic sect commends Gvt religious tolerance, sustainable development

Prophet Biggy Mutawu surrounded by members of Masowe eJerusalem during a recent tour of the state of art Gosheni in Epworth.

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Members of the Johanne Masowe eJerusalem religious sect in Epworth have hailed the Government for putting in place enabling policies and reforms that are benefitting indigenous and Zionist Church Organisations in the country.

The church which recently purchased land in Epworth and a Farm in Goromonzi is taking a leaf from the Second Republic in advancing various sustainable development projects.

Speaking recently during a ceremony to mark 30 years of existence, the sect’s leader Prophet Biggy Matawu said the church is partnering with various government departments in implementing sustainable development projects.

“Allow me to thank our President and his government for mandating a constitution that provides for religious tolerance in this country. It is on this basis that we ride on these constitutional provisions. We are a living testimony of religious tolerance.

“We are now in the era of the implementation of sustainable development projects at our church land and our farm in Goromonzi. We have partnered with various government departments in spearheading some developmental projects aimed at benefiting our congregants,” he added.

The sect which has built a state-of-the-art Gosheni in Epworth has over the years attracted a pool of pilgrimage travellers from countries like South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Kenya, Europe, Australia, Canada and America.

“We have embraced the call for development by ensuring a taste of modernity in our infrastructure which includes modern ablution facilities that cater for a large pilgrim, solar-powered boreholes, water harvesting tanks, a First Aid room and a Clinic,” added Prophet Matawu.

The sect has further erected well-structured modern apartments at the shrine which include a gazebo (Tsaka), board room and executive lounge with a hotelier ensuite.