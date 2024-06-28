Apostle Kanyati drops debut album at 59

Trust Khosa

Harare preacher and life coach, Apostle Langton Kanyati, has released a spiritually uplifting debut album titled “Handifambe Ndega”.

Recorded at Spirit Media Records in Harare, it carries five tracks rich in both message and sound, namely “Haashanduke”, “Shouts of Glory and Victory”, “Look and Live”, “Fight On” and the title track, “Handifambe Ndega”.

To him, it’s not only history being made, but a fulfilment of God’s calling, which started in 1983 when he was born again.

Forty years ago, the ordained man of the cloth gave his life to God and began composing songs.

At home as a pianist and acoustic guitar player, the then 18-year-old convert at United Pentecostal Church in Chinhoyi, would compose songs, but failed to record them.

An epitome of patience and resilience, Apostle Kanyati reckons it is never too late to fulfil God’s calling.

“I have composed more than 50 songs over the years, but I could not record all of them due to various reasons.

“I have lost some of my demo tapes that I had recorded, but I continued writing new songs.

“During the Covid-19 induced lockdown, I composed four songs and added one hymn to make my project complete,” said the 59-year-old pastor.

The affable preacher, who leads ZOE Life Changing Ministry along with his wife, Apostle Florence Kanyati, believes music has a big role in God’s ministry.

On his debut album, he preaches the eternal gospel of having faith in God, and gives hope to those in despair.

A busy man, who has been conducting his services online, Apostle Kanyati believes he has done well to spread the word of God.

“We run our main branch from City Bowling Club in Harare Gardens, but we now have other assemblies in Kwekwe, Goromonzi, Epworth and Domboshawa.

“We have also opened other branches in the UK and South Africa, enough proof that we are spreading our wings,” he said.

But who is Apostle Kanyati?

“I was raised in Chinhoyi in a family of seven — three girls and four boys. I was also raised in the church where I learnt to play instruments and sing.

“My father (John Kanyati) passed on in 1997 while my mother (Juliana) passed away in 1986.”

After settling in Harare, Apostle Kanyati and his wife have never looked back.

Backed by a reliable team of handlers namely Eric Chiyangwa and Learnmore Tavengwa, his musical journey is heading in the right direction.

A reputable preacher and gifted composer, he does his work effortlessly.

“Each time that I play my guitar or keyboard, I am inspired by melodies and tunes that help me to come up with new songs. I thank God for all these and other blessings.”

Apostle Kanyati believes the time is now ripe for him to release his music. He is now busy working on videos of his album.