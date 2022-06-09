Reference is made to an advertisement by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe offering condolences on the passing of Major General Godfrey Chanakira which appeared in The Herald today.

In signing off the advert, an error was made in which Makorokoto, Amhlophe, Congratulations was printed on the condolence message. This is regrettable and unfortunate.

We unreservedly apologise to the family of Maj Gen Chanakira, the Zimbabwe National Army, the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe and the entire nation for the error.