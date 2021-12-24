Antonio on verge of making AFCON history

HISTORY IN THE MAKING . . . At only 18, DeMbare winger, Bill Antonio, could be on his way to writing his own piece of history by becoming the youngest Zimbabwean player to be at the AFCON finals in Cameroon

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

HE wrapped up his Advanced Level Zim­sec examinations early this month and he could find himself on the plane to the Africa Cup of Nations finals which gets underway on January 9 in Cameroon.

He has played just 13 games for Dyna­mos and scored thrice but his influence at the local Premiership football giants has been too good to ignore for Warriors coach Norman Mapeza.

At only 18, DeMbare winger, Bill Anto­nio, could be on his way to writing his own piece of history by becoming the youngest Zimbabwean player to be at the AFCON finals.

The Prince Edward prodigy is part of the 30-man provisional Warriors squad announced by ZIFA early this week.

The team will be slashed to 23 players before they depart for the extravaganza on December 29. Squads for the Nations Cup were originally due to be capped at 23, but national associations can now name up to five extra players because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, it is the abrupt manner in which Antonio has risen to be the player he has become that has left even himself sur­prised.

“It’s always a huge honour to be called up for the senior national team. Dreams cannot be bigger than that,” said Antonio.

“Well, as a rising player, I have always been dreaming that one day I will play for the national team. It looks like too early but I am happy, very happy to be just called up in the provisional squad. I am not a gifted speaker, I am just trying to work hard everyday and I always reserve that special mention to the technical team, led by coach Norman Mapeza, for the faith they have shown in me. This is a platform that I have been given to prove myself and the goal for now will be to get selected in the final squad.

“But, honestly, the feeling of being called up in the national team is just good I must admit and it’s what I’ve been dreaming of while I was still a little boy. I am still learning and I appreciate this opportunity. I am still trying to be the best player I can be, to fully exploit the potential in me.”

Antonio, who was Dynamos’ mainstay in the Chibuku Super Cup where the Glamour Boys reached the semi-finals, said he will be more than happy if he eventually makes history by becoming the young­est player from this country to grace the AFCON finals in Cameroon.

“I don’t want to cross the river before I get there. We are talking of possibilities, of course, yes, I will be the happiest man if I get the nod to be in the final squad. Being the youngest ever player to be called into the AFCON squad in this country, yes, that’s the stuff dreams are built of.

“I am humbled just to be in the team which is preparing for the AFCON tourna­ment. That’s a huge achievement and the feeling is simply amazing. This is a huge tournament and to be part of its build-up is the biggest thing to ever happen in my career. I will continue working hard for it is hard work and putting the extra work which has seen me rise quickly but I have to emphasise that I am not yet the player I want to become. There is still a huge, huge room to improve.”

Antonio, who, at one point in his school life, wanted to pursue athletics at a profes­sional level ahead of football, said Zim­babwe stand a big chance of progressing beyond the group stages at next month’s AFCON finals.

“That’s the objective of course. One doesn’t need to be reminded of that task.”

The speedster only played 11 games in the Chibuku Super Cup where he illuminated the scene with his dribbling skills and an eye for goal.

With Macaulay Bonne withdrawing from the last two 2022 World Cup qual­ifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia, Mapeza settled for Antonio.

The youngster was given a run in the penultimate game against South Africa at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg when he replaced Khama Billiat with six minutes remaining on the clock.

And for those moments, Antonio showed great potential with his ability to give the team the much-needed width and despite resting him for the last game against Ethiopia at the National Sports Stadium, Mapeza has once again seen it fit to have him in his provisional squad for the AFCON finals.

Zimbabwe open their AFCON campaign against Group B favourites Senegal on Jan­uary 10 before they face Malawi on January 14 and complete the pool stages business against Guinea four days later.