Antipas understands Zifa plight, turns focus to CHAN

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach, Joey Antipas, said he would have wanted to assess some of the players who were either born, or grew up, in Europe during this week’s FIFA international dates.

But the gaffer says he understands the financial challenges which ZIFA are facing which are making it impossible for them to organise a friendly international.

Antipas presided over his first two assignments last month when the Warriors took on Somalia in the World Cup qualifiers.

“It would have been a great idea to play a game or two this week,’’ said Antipas.

“It would have been a great opportunity to assess the British-born players.

“But, as you all know, the economy is bad and ZIFA are also struggling with financial constraints and it would have been a burden for them.’’

The Chicken Inn gaffer has now turned his focus to the African Nations Championships qualifiers.

Yesterday, he named the home-based players who will travel to Maseru for the reverse tie against Lesotho on October 20.

The squad is expected to get into camp on Sunday.

Antipas has kept faith in the bulk of players who represented the country in the first leg which the Warriors won 3-1.

Striker Prince Dube scored a brace while Wellington Taderera added another goal.

Antipas said he was confident the players will finish off the job in Maseru.

“We retained 80 percent of the squad that did duty. I have confidence in the team, the other guys played well so we added one or two faces,” he said.

Ngezi Platinum defender, Frank Mukarati, has has been rewarded with a place in the squad.

Antipas has included Dynamos forward Evans Katema who has been struggling with injury.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos) Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders) Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders: Partson Jaure (Manica Diamonds) Peter Muduwa (Highlanders) Frank Mukarati (Ngezi Platinum Stars) Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba) MacClive Phiri (Highlanders) Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn) Nomore Chinyerere (Hwange)

Midfielders: Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum) Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn) Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders) Sipho Ndlovu (Chicken Inn) Ralph Kawondera (Triangle United) Joel Ngodzo (Caps United) Juan Mutudza (Herentals) Valentine Kadonzvo (Chicken Inn) Donald Teguru (Ngezi Platinum Stars) Phenias Bamusi (Caps United) Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars) Wellington Taderera (Black Rhinos)

Strikers: Prince Dube (Highlanders) Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn) Evans Katema (Dynamos.