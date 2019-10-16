Anti-sanctions march preps at advanced stage

Tendai Mugabe Masvingo Bureau

Zanu-PF Masvingo Province has ramped up preparations for the Sadc anti-sanctions march slated for October 25.

The date was set by the regional body at its last meeting in Tanzania where a resolution was made to undertake various activities in all Sadc countries calling for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western counties.

President Mnangagwa will preside over the main event at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Cde Ezra Chadzamira told the Herald yesterday that the province was geared for the event.

“This is an important date set by Sadc after realising the extent of the damage that sanctions were inflicting on the people of Zimbabwe. We are mobilising our people to come out in their numbers supporting this noble initiative.

‘‘The Provincial State Occasions Committee had already planned for this event and we are going to have local activities in the province but we are also going to send some buses to Harare to support the main event to be addressed by His Excellency the President Cde ED Mnangagwa.

“This is not a party programme because the sanctions are not affecting members of one political party.

“Thus I call upon all progressive Zimbabweans to support this event. We have received overwhelming support from Sadc and as Zimbabweans we should also show our commitment in fighting this albatross on our necks.”

Cde Chadzamira said Zimbabwe had lost two decades of potential economic growth as a result of the sanctions adding that it was high time the sanctions lifted unconditionally.

He said contrary to the fallacy peddled in the Western media that the sanctions were targeted, the embargoes were causing untold suffering to the ordinary people.

“There is nothing targeted about the sanctions when we are denied opportunities to do business with other counties” said Cde Chadzamira.

“Right now any country or company caught doing business with us is punished through Zidera and can we call that targeted sanctions? Our economy is not operating optimally because of these sanctions and people should not listen to misleading Western propaganda that the sanctions are targeted. If they are really targeted, surely they are targeted on the people of Zimbabwe who are bearing the brunt of the embargoes.”

Cde Chadzamira said the vision set by President Mnangagwa to transform the country into an upper middle income economy by 2030 would only succeed if Zimbabweans worked together and if the heinous sanctions were lifted unconditionally.