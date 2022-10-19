Anti-Sanctions Day preps gather pace

Zvamaida Murwira Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa will lead the Anti-Sanction Day commemorations with several activities that include solidarity marches, speeches and an all night gala lined up next Tuesday as preparations for the SADC-initiated day gathers momentum.

The Second Republic has set the country’s economy on the recovery path in a short space of time despite the fact that the country continues to be under the yoke of illegal sanctions.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa while giving journalists an update on the commemorations of the Anti-Sanctions Day, which is held on October 25 of every year.

“Zimbabwe has been under illegal sanctions imposed by the United States, the European Union, Australia, Britain, New Zealand, and Canada among others since 2001.

“The sanctions are meant to stifle development, paralyse Government sectors, pauperise Zimbabweans through the loss of international markets for manufactured products and preclude the Government from using its own resources to develop and maintain essential infrastructure,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“Illegal sanctions have cost the Zimbabwean economy upwards of US$40 billion over the last 22 years. However, it is of paramount importance to note that Zimbabwe has remained resolute despite these restrictions.

“The Second Republic under the astute leadership of President ED Mnangagwa has set the country’s economy on the recovery path in a short period of time by formulating and implementing socio-economic development plans that have seen the economy rebounding steadily.”

She said it was imperative that the embargo be condemned.

“It is therefore imperative that the illegal sanctions should be condemned by all Zimbabweans regardless of political affiliation since we are all victims,” she added.

“His Excellency, the President Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa will lead the nation in condemning and calling for the removal of the sanctions at an anti-sanctions event at State House on October 25, 2022. Other organisations have planned an anti sanctions march across the country on the same day.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said in the evening there would be a musical gala drawing prominent artistes at the Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza from 6 pm to 6 am the following day.

Artistes such as Madzibaba Nicholas Zacharia, Levels and DJ Fantan, Sandra Ndebele, Andy Muridzo, Sulumani Chimbetu, Mike Mahendere, Leornard Zhakata, Mathias Mhere and many others will perform at the show.

“But before that, we will also host the SADC Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Summit 2022 (SASS 2022) on October 24 to build momentum towards the Anti-Sanctions Day national activities.”

Zimbabwe, said the minister, has been surviving under the yoke of the illegal sanctions meaning it could do better once they are removed.

“We have been surviving in the face of sanctions, meaning to say, we can achieve more once they are removed. Together, let’s build resilience through economic development, engagement, and re-engagement. Let us come in our numbers and be part of the lined up activities. I hope to see all of you at the Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex on Tuesday evening,” she said.

The Anti-Sanctions Day was adopted by the 39th SADC Summit that was held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in August 2019 and designated October 25 of each year as the day of solidarity with Zimbabwe against the illegal sanctions imposed by some Western nations.