Anti-sanctions communication strategy on cards

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa deliver her keynote address while her Deputy Kindness Paradza, (seated centre) and Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana (right) and chairperson of the Public Service Commission Dr Vincent Hungwe follow proceedings during Anti-sanctions summit in Harare today -Picture Memory Mangombe

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

Government communication departments, editors from various media houses and other stakeholders today came together to come up with resolutions that will feed into a communication strategy meant to inform messaging around the fight against sanctions.

The SADC anti-sanctions solidarity summit was part of efforts to complement the collective support that the country has been receiving from the region in calling for the removal of economic sanctions imposed by western countries.

Giving her keynote address at the meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the media had an important part to play in exposing the lies of the West.

“Under the Second Republic, the media has a special role to inform and educate the nation on the misinformation and disinformation on sanctions

peddled by the West and its allies that these sanctions are targeted to a few individuals.

“The media must unmask this big lie and expose the reality on the ground that the sanctions are choking. The lies are meant to turn us against each other and derail the development agenda,” she said.