Anti-establishment mongers deployed to observe Zim polls

Political Editor

MORE than 60 individuals, some of whom have strong links to the country’s opposition parties and anti-Zimbabwe organisations, have been roped in by the Carter Centre to monitor the country’s elections, raising suspicion from authorities that the mission has ulterior motives.

President Mnangagwa has opened doors for all observers in the forthcoming elections in the spirit of transparency, however, it seems some of the observers have clandestine motives and intend to use the guise of observing the elections to stoke tensions, especially after the elections.

In it’s letter, Carter Centre, which is funded by the US government, says following an official invitation from the Government of Zimbabwe to observe forthcoming harmonised elections scheduled for August 23 2023, and in accordance with its mandate, it was deploying an International Election Observation Mission to observe the polls.

“The Centre will commence its activities in Harare on July 28, 2023 with the arrival of its core team members,” reads the letter in part.

Some of the members include individuals who have been involved in, or accused of, subverting constitutionally elected governments in Africa.

Among the observers is Mr Boniface Chibwana who runs a Non-Governmental Organisation in Malawi called Multiparty Democracy and was instrumental in the downfall of former Malawi President, Professor Peter Mutharika. Also on the list is Mr Arthur Nanthuru, a political activist in Malawi. In addition, there is Mr Sekonyela Mapetja, director of Lesotho Council of NGOs as part of the Short Term Observers contingent.

Regionally, most of the members are under the Southern Defenders headed by Mr Katema Katema, a group that has caused mayhem in Lesotho and the Kingdom of Eswatini.

The groups interview voters, and collect so-called electoral malpractices that they then use to mount court challenges in the event of disputed polls.

The individuals leading Western sponsored NGOs have been active in Lesotho and they engineered chaos and demonstrations that resulted in regime change. A six-month old opposition party won elections, beating the long-serving ruling party after a series of demonstrations.

In the Kingdom of Eswatini, the same people under the Human Rights Defenders have been leading demonstrations against the monarch and government of King Mswati III.

Insiders in Government said the abnormally large mission is welcome to observe the country’s elections and should act as a messenger of the truth to its Washington DC handlers that Zimbabwe’s democracy has come of age.

“One is struck by the number of people deployed, the numbers are industrial, the timeline is infinite suggesting American interests in the country’s elections. The beauty of it all is that we will make them carriers of our message, especially the support that Zanu PF has on the ground,” said a Government source. The US has no option but to do what the Europeans and to some extent the British have done, to eat humble pie, engage and dialogue with the Zanu PF Government.”

However, if their mission goes beyond observing elections, a senior Government official said the full wrath of the law will descend on them, guaranteeing citizens peace and security after the August elections as opposed to the disturbances that were witnessed in 2018, at the instigation of the opposition.

“One hopes that the presence of opposition figures will not give the opposition a window for mischief. In the event that it mulls that mischief, Zimbabweans are assured that soon after the elections, a firm hand of State will be shown on the side of peace and security,” said another insider.

So far, the pre-election period has been peaceful but the opposition that is fraught with divisions and poor attendances at rallies, has been beating the violence drums.