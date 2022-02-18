Anti-discrimination public statement

Recently, a few unscrupulous Zimbabweans, including Member of Parliament for Norton, Mr. Mliswa intentionally spread on social media, newspapers and other media a series of fake news, exaggerations and distortions dedicated to discriminating against Chinese investors and Chinese people in Zimbabwe with the aim of inciting hatred and discriminatory emotions of Zimbabwe people against Chinese people in the country. This was also intended to cause confusion, chaos, split and damage to the long-time friendly fraternal relations between China and Zimbabwe for their selfish political purposes.

To straighten out the facts and clarify the truth, we, the Overseas Chinese Association of Chamber of Commerce, on behalf of the private Chinese business community in Zimbabwe, solemnly state our position regarding this as follows:

Chinese people treasure the friendly relations between Chinese people and Zimbabwean people. We treat Zimbabwe people equally, with kind heart. We come a long way thousands of miles to Zimbabwe leaving our families children and relatives behind to invest and do normal business here in Zimbabwe based on friendship and to participate in the economic development of Zimbabwe. Most of us abide by the laws and regulations of Zimbabwe and respect local cultures and traditions. We, as the Chinese business community and Chinese people in Zimbabwe, are very much concerned about, and disappointed at, Mr. Mliwa’s slander and incitement for local people to chase all the Chinese people and investors out of Zimbabwe.We strongly condemn such terrible discriminatory behavior and languages. We will definitely reserve the legal rights to consider, case by case, suing those who intentionally disseminate fake news and distorted information targeting the Chinese people and Chinese investments and suing those who incite discriminations against Chinese people. We reserve the rights to react against such racial discriminations against Chinese investors according to the framework of China-Zimbabwe bilateral agreement on investment protection. Concerning allegations that Chinese people are “looting” Zimbabwe resources, all accusations are false and fabricated. Chinese businesses carry out normal, legal economic cooperation and business operations in Zimbabwe, like any other investors. Chinese people invest in Zimbabwe and all resources exported are paid for according to market prices, mutual agreement and legal procedures. It is groundless and sinister to slander Chinese people as “looting” Zimbabwean resources. On the contrary, all of Chinese investments here in Zimbabwe have helped increase local employment and helped improve the lives of Zimbabwe people and assist in increasing the buildup of foreign currency reserve. Regarding labour relations, most of Chinese companies in Zimbabwe pay the standard salaries to local workers as stipulated by National Employment Councils. Operationally, there is no universal maltreatment of local workers. One or two unfortunate occasional cases should never be taken to mean and represent that all Chinese companies and investors treat local workers badly. In fact, as the Chinese community we also condemn and are opposed to such phenomenon and behavior of maltreating local workers. On the issue of environmental protection in mining industry, most of our companies are strictly following the regulations set out by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and laws of Zimbabwe. Our companies have progressively moved to correct and stop few cases that influenced the environment negatively and this has been in response to local community’s concerns. Currently most of our mining projects are following the EMA rules and laws to protect the environment. On social responsibilities of enterprises and companies in operations, Chinese companies helped build roads in many places and helped local villagers who previously had difficulties in accessing clean water by drilling over 1000 boreholes across the whole country of Zimbabwe free of charge. This has helped Zimbabwe people to have clean drinking water for good health. Further, the Chinese community from time to time donated a lot to orphanages and disabled poor people.

It is a big lie that Chinese people don’t care about the life and living of Zimbabwe people and don’t care about the culture, feelings and emotions of local people. Although we understand there are some gaps of language and cultural differences existing between Chinese people and Zimbabwean people, we never take advantage of these differences to intentionally break the Zimbabwean laws and offend the culture of communities.

China and Zimbabwe have an enduring time-honoured historical friendship. Both Chinese and Zimbabwean people are kind, peace-loving, intelligent and hardworking peoples, sharing the common fate as human beings. It is our sincere hope and best wishes that our friendship will continue to endure all hardships and stand all kind of ordeal and tests. All misunderstandings can be well eliminated and difficulties overcome.

Under the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, we, the Chinese community in Zimbabwe, will continue to unite with the people of Zimbabwe in fighting against the pandemic while continue to do our part in Zimbabwe economic construction and of course fighting against any political viruses that are ill-intended at damaging our mutual good relations.

We do hope and pray that Zimbabwean people have a good life and bright future and that the country continues to be a beautiful, lovely and peaceful country as well as the best destination for international investment and tourism.

God bless Zimbabwe and Chinese-Zimbabwean friendship!

OVERSEAS CHINESE GENERAL FEDERATION IN ZIMBABWE 津巴布韦华联总会

FUJIAN GENERAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IN ZIMBABWE 津巴布韦福建总商会

HUNAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IN ZIMBABWE 津巴布韦湖南商会

SHAN XI CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IN ZIMBABWE 津巴布韦陕西商会

CHINESE NORTHERN HOMETOWN ASSOCIATION 津巴布韦北方同乡会