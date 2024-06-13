Anti-corruption workshop enhances journalists’ skills on exposing corruption

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

The anti-corruption media workshop for journalists in Harare is seeking to enhance the scribes’ understanding of various forms of corruption, its manifestations and effects on society.

Speaking at the workshop which is being held by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) in partnership with Transparency International Zimbabwe, ZACC deputy chairperson, Commissioner Kuziva Murapa said the programme seeks to equip journalists with investigative reporting skills and techniques to corruption cases.

Commissioner Murapa said they are also promoting collaboration between media professionals and anti-corruption bodies to enable the exchange of experiences, best practices and resources.

He said the workshop will enhance the capacity of journalists to investigate, report and expose corruption.

“We want to promote ethical reporting practices and responsible journalism to ensure accurate and unbiased coverage of corruption issues,” Commissioner Murapa said.

“We also seek to promote collaboration in the fight against corruption. We understand the risks and challenges that you face as journalists, from threats to your safety to the complexities of navigating legal and ethical considerations.

“Just know that you do not stand alone, ZACC stands ready to support you, to provide resources, expertise and collaboration in our shared mission to combat corruption.”

Commissioner Murapa urged journalists to continue to uncover corruption in Government institutions, private enterprises, or civil society.

“Let me hasten to say this collaboration demands that we all be a people of integrity,” he said.

“For journalists, integrity is an essential attribute if issues are to be thoroughly investigated and exposed. A journalist with integrity cannot be bought, swayed, or influenced.

“They do not accept favours, bribes or promises. They are free from any chains that could prevent them from shining a light in dark places and digging where others do not.”