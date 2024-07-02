‘Ant philosophy’ keeps development agenda alive

The rehabilitation of Seke Road from the intersection of Julius Nyerere Way and Kenneth Kaunda Avenue is in progress ahead of the SADC Summit slated for August in Harare. — Picture: Joseph Manditswara

The work ethic of ants is simply amazing.

The miniature creatures are organised, dedicated and work together better than any other creation. Mankind has a lot to learn from the ‘tiny warriors’. Fortunately, the Second Republic under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa adopted the ‘ant philosophy’— embracing a mindset of unwavering perseverance, focus and determination.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing challenges as a result of illegal sanctions.

The illegal sanctions have led to economic decline, characterised by hyperinflation, unemployment and near-collapse of public services.

The country has also suffered from negative publicity and media blackout on its affairs.

A lot has been tried to turn around the country’s fortunes, right from economic blueprints to political engagements and re-engagements.

However, the Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo guiding principle by President Mnangagwa has proven to be the philosophy to take us forward. Brick by brick, Zimbabwe is rising with much effort coming from within and making use of our own resources.

Like ants at work, road graders, tipper trucks and cranes are now a common sight in the country.

The Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) has seen almost every driver join social media platforms for updates on road closures as the Second Republic continues to improve the state of our transport network.

Honestly, this is an inconvenience we can tolerate and understand for the result is an improvement of life.

It is basically, “a none but ourselves situation” and Zimbabwe has come to realise that no one is coming to rescue us from the adversity of the imperialist machinations that continue to snare us in abject poverty and perennial economic bondage.

Just a close look at the international monetary institutions, one appreciates that at the end of the day, it’s each nation for itself.

Take for example the US — a powerful economic giant as it is — has the majority of International Monetary Fund withdrawing rights ahead of the obvious cases dotted in Africa.

The US thus has the biggest debt despite it being the so-called world power, economically.

Self-funding is the way for Zimbabwe, and the continent at large.

Zimbabwe has taken this route after reaching out to the west for recognition and being told of a plethora of conditions to meet before she can be re-admitted or access lines of credit.

It dawned on the Second Republic that the best move forward would be to self-fund infrastructural development and utilise available resources to improve the quality of life .

The Mount Hampden Cyber City is fast taking shape, bearing testament to the political zeal and will by the Second Republic to modernise Zimbabwe.

As the 2024 SADC Summit inches closer, the Government has taken advantage of the regional gathering to set deadlines in accordance with the meeting’s schedule; ‘Kana vaeni vouya, musha unogadzirirwa’ (preparing to receive visitors).

In this regard, Presidential villas are being constructed to accommodate visiting Heads of States of SADC member states.

When the visitors leave for their respective home countries, Zimbabwe will remain with improved infrastructure.

The Mbudzi Interchange is nearly 70 percent complete, with stress beams being erected following the completion of road tunnels and a lot other ground work.

Major institutions, including Afreximbank. have expressed interest in investing in Zimbabwe.

There is just but too many developments taking place in Zimbabwe.

Looking at how ants carry out their daily routine and what is currently happening in Zimbabwe, there is a clear resemblance. There is no better moment to be proud of being Zimbabwean, Africa’s giant is awakening.

“No place and no one is being left behind” in Zimbabwe as far as development is concerned.

Let us rally behind developmental politics and economic initiatives, we are in charge of the Zimbabwe we want.

Former liberation movements (FLM) SWAPO of Namibia, FRELIMO of Mozambique, CCM of Tanzania, MPLA of Angola, ANC of South Africa and ZANU PF, converged in Zimbabwe in March 2024 where they introspected and resolved to march forward as one after realising that not much help can come from outsiders.

The realisation plays out in the construction of Hebert Chitepo School of Ideology and Mwalimu Julius Nyerere School of Leadership in Zimbabwe and Tanzania, respectively.

The National African Liberation Museum in Zimbabwe also speaks to the concerted efforts to liberate Africa from the grip of imperialism.

Zimbabwe, under the Second Republic has been a fast-growing economy.

Itis also signatory to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), an initiative that seeks to wean African nations from depending on western markets and control vices.

For the first time, the ruling party, ZANU PF went to the polls without a manifesto, but a development agenda.

Clearly taking stock of the Second Republic’s achievements since 2018, and indeed the evidence was and is there for all to see. Zimbabwe is an epitome of self-inspired development.

It is against this background that Zimbabwe qualifies as a fast-emerging economic hub.