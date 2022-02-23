Another World Cup appointment for Rusere

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE cricket umpire Langton Rusere has been appointed by the International Cricket Council to officiate at the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.

Rusere is among the experienced officials shortlisted for the tournament along with Paul Wilson, Ahmad Shah Pakteen and Ruchira Palliyaguruge while two New Zealanders – Umpire Kim Cotton and Match Referee Gary Baxter – also feature in the list of officials.

For the first time in the history of the game, eight women feature in a team of 15 Match Officials named for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, which is to be played across six venues in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

Rusere has previously officiated at ICC World Cup competitions, including the recent Men’s T20 World Cup competition in Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Match Officials:

Match Referees: Gary Baxter, GS Lakshmi, Shandré Fritz.

Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton, Ahmad Shah Pakteen, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Claire Polosak, Suzanne Redfern, Langton Rusere, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Eloise Sheridan, Alexander Wharf, Jacqueline Williams, Paul Wilson.