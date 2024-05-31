Another tobacco season beckons, seedbeds sowing starts

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Farmers are now gearing up for the next tobacco season with sowing of tobacco seedbeds for irrigated crop starting tomorrow.

Irrigated crop is mostly grown by contracted large scale farmers.

Most small-holder farmers who rely on rain-fed agriculture are expected to start sowing in July and August.

Preparations of seedbeds began in February with farmers taking advantage of the moisture which was available.

Farmers have been urged to seek advice from agronomists to ensure that they select the correct seed varieties that suit the environmental conditions of their fields to boost yields and quality.

Tobacco Farmers Union Trust president, Mr Victor Mariranyika said it is critical to choose a variety that suits the region, adding that this season they are expecting an improved yield.

“Seedbed preparations are promising. All is in order for the irrigated crop. There are different varieties and farmers have to ensure that they select the correct variety for their farms to boost yields. Consulting experts is critical,” he said.

Mr Mariranyika urged farmers to sign contracts which they fully understand to avoid disagreements that may emanate between contractors and themselves.

The Trust’s vice president, Mr Edward Dune said preparations are going on well.

“All is in place. We are ready for seedbed preparation. Farmers have been busy with soil testing to get correct recommendations on the nutrients required for their farms so that they can get high quality seedlings and a great harvest,” he said.